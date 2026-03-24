Oracle Launches Fusion Agentic AI Applications
Oracle has introduced Fusion Agentic Applications, bringing AI agents…
UK Moves Ahead With Plug-In Solar Rollout
The UK government says plug-in solar systems could reach stores within…
Apple Sets WWDC26 Dates as AI Focus Grows
Apple has confirmed WWDC26 for June 8 to 12, with software and AI…
Microchip Unveils New Automotive Hybrid MCU
Microchip has launched a new automotive-qualified hybrid MCU for digital…
ByteDance Sells Moonton in Major Gaming Deal
ByteDance is selling Mobile Legends developer Moonton to Savvy Games…
NVIDIA Expands AI Infrastructure on Kubernetes
NVIDIA is pushing deeper into AI infrastructure with a new open-source…
Nvidia’s China Return Could Reset the AI Chip Race
Nvidia’s H200 return to China reopens a key AI market and shifts the…
Google’s Workspace Gemini Push Shows the Office Suite Is Becoming an AI-Native Work Surface
Google’s latest Workspace Gemini rollout is more than a productivity…
Intel’s Core Ultra 200S Plus Launch Shows the Desktop AI PC Story Still Has to Prove Itself
Intel’s new Core Ultra 200S Plus series is more than a desktop refresh.…
OpenAI’s Astral Acquisition Shows the AI Platform Fight Is Moving Closer to the Developer Workflow
OpenAI’s move to acquire Astral is not just a tooling add-on. It points…
Xbox’s March Partner Preview Announcement Shows Why Platform Momentum Now Depends on Pipeline Visibility
Xbox’s latest Partner Preview announcement is not major news because of…
PlayStation Portal’s 1080p Update Shows Handheld and Remote Gaming Are Being Judged More Seriously Now
Sony’s latest PlayStation Portal update does more than improve image…